Saddula Bathukamma: Eight Parking Zones Designated in Hyderabad; RTC Buses to Take Diversions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have designated eight parking areas for visitors attending Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Sunday, October 18, while announcing alternative routes for inter-district and city buses to manage traffic around Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road.

The celebrations will take place from the Martyrs Memorial to Bathukamma Ghat near Rotary Children’s Park. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force from 2 pm to 11 pm, with heavy congestion expected in surrounding areas.

The eight designated parking locations are Snow World, NTR Stadium, Martyrs Memorial, NTR Ghat parking area, NTR Gardens parking area, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) ground parking area, the front area of Lumbini Park and BRK Bhavan Road.

The traffic police have advised visitors to use these designated parking facilities and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Inter-district Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses travelling from Secunderabad to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) will be diverted at Sweekar-Upkar Junction. The buses will proceed via YWCA, Sangeet, Mettuguda, Tarnaka, Nallakunta, Fever Hospital X Road, Barkatpura, Tourist Hotel, Nimbolliadda, Chaderghat and Rang Mahal before reaching MGBS.

The diversion will remain in force from 2 pm to 11 pm.

City buses heading towards the affected area will be diverted at Karbala Maidan via Bible House, Jabbar Complex, Kavadiguda X Roads, Gandhi Nagar T Junction, Goshala, Dhobighat, Swimming Pool, Banda Maisamma, Indira Park and Katta Maisamma before proceeding towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

The traffic police have identified VV Statue, Old Saifabad Police Station, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund, Kavadiguda X Roads, Katta Maisamma, Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj and Nallagutta as junctions where congestion is likely.

Residents and visitors have been urged to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel. Roads will be reopened to regular traffic after the celebrations conclude.

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