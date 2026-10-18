1 Killed, 14 Injured as Lighting Arch Collapses at Hyderabad Engineering College

Hyderabad: A first-year engineering student died, and 14 others were injured after a steel arch fitted with lights collapsed during a Dandiya event at Maturi Venkata Subba Rao (MVSR) Engineering College in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The incident occurred amid pre-Dasara celebrations on the college grounds, where hundreds of students had gathered to participate in the festivities. Strong winds reportedly caused the massive lighting structure to collapse, triggering panic among the students.

The deceased was identified as Sona Narayan Das, a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student. She sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Sona’s sister, Meena Narayan Das, was among those injured in the incident. She was admitted to Pratyusha Hospital near Nadergul for treatment. Although initial reports indicated that her condition was critical, police later confirmed that all 14 injured students were out of danger.

According to police officials, the lighting structure came crashing down during the Dandiya celebrations, leaving several students injured. College staff and others immediately rushed the victims to nearby hospitals for medical assistance.

the incident surfaced shortly after the accident, showing the large steel arch collapsing amid the celebrations. The sudden fall of the structure sent students running in different directions in an attempt to escape, creating chaos at the venue.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the student’s death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He directed officials to ensure that the injured students received the best possible medical treatment.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident, identify those responsible and take strict action against them, according to a government release.