Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 19 Dead, 25 Injured; CM Announces ₹25 Lakh Aid and Government Job for Victims’ Families

Hyderabad: At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, during Maha Saptami celebrations. The incident reportedly occurred amid heavy rain and a sudden surge of visitors attempting to enter the pandal.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the victims were taken for treatment, and announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job to the family of each deceased person.

The stampede occurred around 7.15 pm when a large crowd waiting along the narrow Radha Madhab Saha Lane reportedly surged forward as rain began. Visitors inside the pandal struggled to reach the exit as people continued to push from behind. Several people reportedly fell down a flight of stairs near the exit and were trampled.

The circumstances leading to the tragedy are under investigation. Authorities are examining the impact of heavy rain, congestion at entry and exit points, crowd-management arrangements and announcements made during the event.

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Adhikari said initial information from an assistant commissioner of police present at the scene suggested that an announcement made by a private security agency and whistles blown by security personnel may have triggered the rush. Investigators are examining these claims to establish the sequence of events.

The Chief Minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to inspect major Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. The panel will assess crowd management, exit routes, lighting and structural safety. It will be headed by Disaster Management Principal Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Fire Services Director General Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.

A toll-free helpline, 18003455678, has been established to provide information about those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 for each injured person.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident and said he had spoken to the Chief Minister.