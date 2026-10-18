Two Young Women Reportedly Killed as Lighting System Falls During Dandiya Event at MVSR Engineering College

Hyderabad: A tragic accident was reported during a Dandiya event at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, near Hyderabad, after a lighting system reportedly fell on students participating in the celebrations.

According to preliminary reports, two young women are feared to have died in the incident, while several other students sustained injuries. The accident occurred while students were taking part in the Dandiya celebrations.

The sudden fall of the lighting equipment reportedly caused panic at the venue, with students scrambling to move to safety and assist those injured.

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Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the accident, the condition of the injured students and the response of the college management are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at college events, particularly the installation and securing of lighting equipment and other temporary structures.

Further details are awaited as more information about the incident emerges.