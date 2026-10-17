Youth Lands in Jail for Reckless Driving Towards Police Officers in Attapur

Accused Created Chaos by Driving Rashly in Wrong Direction During ‘Operation Kavach’ – Stringent Cases Registered

HYDERABAD: As part of the city-wide ‘Operation Kavach’ inspection drive conducted across Hyderabad, Attapur Police arrested a youth who drove a car rashly and dangerously toward on-duty police officers, creating panic and endangering human life, and subsequently produced him before the court for judicial remand.

Case Details: The accused, Mohammed Fahad Uddin, was driving a Suzuki Fronx car (Bearing No: TG 13 E 2212) with the word “GHOST” written on it, proceeding from Mehdipatnam toward Attapur. On noticing the police officers conducting vehicle inspections on the road, he suddenly turned the car in reverse and drove at high speed in the wrong direction against the oncoming traffic. In doing so, he created panic among commuters and the on-duty police personnel. He further drove the vehicle dangerously toward the police officers, attempting to hit them and endangering public safety.

Attapur Sub-Inspector Srinivas Reddy and his team acted swiftly and tactfully, apprehending the accused and seizing the vehicle.

Details of the Arrested Accused:Name: Mohammed Fahad Uddin (20 Yrs),Father’s Name: Mohammed Nizam Uddin,Occupation: Student,Residence: Salar Jung Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad,Vehicle: Suzuki Fronx (TG 13 E 2212) with “GHOST” written on the car

A case was registered at Attapur Police Station vide Crime No. 1113/2026 under Sections 109(1), 281, 125, and 221 of the BNS, along with Sections 184 and 119 r/w 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The accused was arrested on 16.10.2026 and produced before the Hon’ble Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Advisory / Appeal to Parents and Motorists by Attapur Police:

1. Parental Supervision: Parents must exercise utmost care and caution before handing over vehicles to their children. It is the responsibility of parents to ensure that youth do not engage in high-speed, dangerous driving or perform stunts for thrill, thereby endangering their own lives and the lives of others.

2. Prohibition of Fancy Nameplates: Writing unauthorized words, decorative letters, or fancy names (such as ‘GHOST’) on vehicle number plates or failing to display proper registration plates is illegal. Strict legal action, including cheating cases, will be initiated against such violations.

3. Strict Action Against Rash Driving: Driving in the wrong direction, speeding to evade police checking, or attempting to charge vehicles at on-duty police personnel are grave offenses. Strict action leading to imprisonment will be ensured against violators.