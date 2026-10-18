TDP Leader Daram Subbarao Nominated on Behalf of Jana Sena for Municipal Chairman Post

Prakasam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Daram Subbarao has filed his nomination as the Praja Darshini Municipal Chairman candidate in Prakasam district on behalf of Jana Sena, according to reports.

The nomination has drawn attention to the political coordination between the TDP and Jana Sena, which are allies in Andhra Pradesh. Subbarao’s candidature on behalf of Jana Sena reflects the political understanding between the two parties at the local level.

The municipal chairman election is significant for local administration, as the elected representative will play a key role in overseeing civic services, infrastructure development and the implementation of municipal programmes.

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The nomination process is an important step in the election, with candidates expected to seek support from elected representatives and local political leaders.

The contest is also likely to draw attention from party workers and local residents, given the role of municipal bodies in addressing civic issues such as sanitation, drinking water supply, roads and drainage.

Further details regarding the election schedule, rival candidates and the political parties’ strategies are awaited.