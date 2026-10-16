Andhra Pradesh High Court Orders CBI Probe into Gade Saikrishna Custodial Death, Directs ₹25 Lakh Compensation

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged custodial death of Gade Saikrishna and directed the state government to pay ₹25 lakh in compensation to his mother within four weeks.

Saikrishna allegedly died following police torture on May 12–13, 2026, after being detained by Vijayawada City Police. The case has raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding his death and the investigation conducted so far.

The High Court’s order calls for an independent investigation by the CBI amid questions over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Concerns were reportedly raised over alleged lapses in the investigation, including whether the role of senior police officials had been adequately examined.

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The CBI is expected to investigate the circumstances of Saikrishna’s detention and the events that took place at Krishnalanka Police Station. The probe will also examine questions surrounding missing CCTV footage and the circumstances related to the handling of his body and cremation.

The court has also directed the state government to provide ₹25 lakh in compensation to Saikrishna’s mother within four weeks, offering financial relief to the family while the investigation proceeds.

The CBI investigation is expected to examine the allegations and establish the sequence of events surrounding Saikrishna’s death. Further details are awaited as the case moves forward.