Cockroach Found in Biryani at Hyderabad Hotel, Customers Allege Negligence

Hyderabad: Customers at Reddy Hotel, located near Ramantapur Church in Hyderabad, allegedly found a cockroach in the biryani they were served, triggering a confrontation with the hotel management over food safety and hygiene.

According to the customers, they questioned the hotel staff after spotting the cockroach in the biryani. However, they alleged that the management responded negligently, telling them, “Eat it if you want, or leave it.”

The customers expressed anger over the alleged response, stating that incidents involving unhygienic food should be taken seriously rather than dismissed by hotel staff.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over food quality, hygiene standards and the responsibility of eateries to serve safe food to customers.

Customers also alleged that despite such incidents occurring repeatedly, some hotel staff continue to respond carelessly to complaints.

Further details regarding any official inspection or action by food safety authorities are awaited.