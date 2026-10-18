Student killed as lighting truss collapses during Dandiya event at Hyderabad college

Hyderabad: A female student died, and at least 16 others were injured when a lighting truss collapsed during a Dandiya event at an engineering college at Nadergul on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul in Telangana’s Adibatla Rangareddy district on Saturday night.

The lighting truss suddenly collapsed during the event, triggering panic.

Narayandas Sona (18), a first-year B. Tech student, sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but died while undergoing treatment. She hailed from the Wanaparthy district.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigation shows that the lighting system collapsed due to strong winds.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and from there shifted to Yashoda Hospital.

According to police, 10 out of 16 injured have been discharged from the hospital.

Some students and their parents alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident.

The Dandiya event was organised as part of Sangamam-2026, a two-day national-level technical and cultural fest. The event brought together students from various colleges to showcase their technical skills, innovative ideas and cultural talent.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed shock over the accident at MVSR Engineering College, which resulted in the death of a student.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the student’s family and directed that the best possible medical care be provided to the injured students.

He ordered that those responsible for the accident be identified and that strict action be taken against them.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao said the accident has caused profound shock and grief. He extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student.

Rama Rao wished for a speedy recovery of the students injured in this accident. He requested the authorities to provide them best medical care.

–IANS

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