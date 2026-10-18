Gurmeet Choudhary shares why ‘Tum Mere Ho’ brings romance and music back to Bollywood

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has opened up about his upcoming film “Tum Mere Ho,” explaining why he believes romance and music continue to hold a special place in Bollywood.

He revealed how the film brings both together in a heartfelt love story. The actor said the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, has eight songs, with three of them already receiving a positive response from listeners. Gurmeet told IANS, “This film is a romantic musical film. There are many good songs in it. Three of the songs have already become a hit. Many people are liking it. It is already a trend. It is a matter of great joy.”

He added that the film has been made with a lot of love and brings together romance, music, and a beautiful story. “It is genuinely a very romantic and musical film. There are eight songs in it. And the eight songs are sung and performed by great composers and singers. And it is a love story. And I have always believed that a love story can never end,” he said.

Talking about the popularity of romantic films, Gurmeet said that although Bollywood has seen several intense films in recent years, love stories with memorable music have continued to find an audience. “In Bollywood, we have done a lot of intense films in the last few years. And people liked it. But if you look at the track record. All the films that have been good songs and romantic films,” he said.

Citing films such as “Aashiqui,” “Aashiqui 2,” and “Saiyaara,” the ‘Khamoshiyan’ actor said romantic films with good music have continued to connect with audiences. Gurmeet also highlighted the important role music plays in Indian culture, saying it is an inseparable part of everyday life. “Because our culture. We can’t live without music. We wake up in the morning. Mother scolds us. Screams. Hits. So everything happens with the song. So if you have good songs in your films. Then people definitely come to see,” he said.

The actor added that “Tum Mere Ho” aims to offer audiences a combination of soulful music, romance, and an engaging love story. “So ‘Tum Mere Ho’ is all about music. Good songs. Romance. And a very good and lovely story.”

“Tum Mere Ho” also marks Isha Malviya’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Ashish Panda, the musical film is set to release in cinemas on October 23.