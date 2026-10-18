Kolkata stampede: 14 injured shifted to a private hospital, prohibitory orders imposed near Chorbagan Sarbojanin

Kolkata: A total of 14 people who were injured in the tragic stampede at the community Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata have been shifted to a private hospital.

Sources aware of the development said that of the 14 injured who have been shifted to the private hospital, three are admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) and three to the intensive care unit (ICU). One of them was critical, while the others were stable, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, barring any assembly of people till October 20 around a large part of the pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata, where the tragic stampede took place on the night of Saturday.

After the disaster, the state administration is also cautious about other major pujas in Kolkata. Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari ordered the formation of a special team on Saturday night to inspect the management of the city’s popular puja mandapams.

The inspection team will be led by the state’s Disaster Management Department Secretary, Rajesh Singh, the state Fire Service Director General, Anuj Sharma and the Additional Director of the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police, Javed Shamim.

The Chief Minister said that necessary steps will be taken based on their reports. Reminding people to exercise caution, the Chief Minister said that pujas should be performed only with priests. LED screens can be installed outside for visitors, instead of allowing them inside the puja pandal.

The list of 19 people who died in the mishap include Sriparna Poddar (26), Mithu Mondal (45), Akriti Kumari (17), Barnali Haldar (17), Shubham Shankar (33), Aarti Sarkar Biswas (45), Tagor Bej (37), Tania Biswas (18), Kalpana Jana (46), Vikas Bhattacharya (66), Sneha Bhandari (20), Sandeep Bej (14), Piyali Pramanik (25), Priya Samaddar (18), Pranjal Sarkar (13). Dilip Ghosh (59), Deepali Ghosh. It is worth noting that Dilip and Deepali are husband and wife. Two members of the same family from Bihar, Abhishek Srivastava (38) and Ayansh Kumar Srivastava (7), also died in the stampede.

The total number of detained persons by the police in the case has risen to 14.

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