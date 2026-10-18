12 killed as truck crashes into shops near temple gate in MP’s Gwalior

Gwalior: Twelve people were killed, while over 25 were injured after a truck rammed into shops near Shitla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior early on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when the truck lost control while descending a slope near the historic Shitla Mata Temple, located 18 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“Approximately 50 people were struck by the vehicle, resulting in at least 12 deaths. More than 25 others, including two police personnel and several children, have sustained injuries,” an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was loaded with sacks of paddy and lost control while descending a hill and crashed into shops near the temple.

“The truck, approaching from the direction of Chinor, went out of control while descending the slope near the main outer gate of the temple and ploughed into the shops situated around the gate. The impact caused significant damage to several shops and destroyed multiple two-wheeled vehicles,” an eyewitness told IANS.

Upon receiving news of the accident, police teams arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital. About five individuals remain in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior.

Speaking to IANS, a local said, “When I looked around, there was utter chaos and distress. People were screaming and frantically searching for their loved ones. It was heartbreaking to see people trapped beneath the truck. As for negligence, this is a result of gross negligence by the Gwalior administration. It is a major lapse that led to this tragedy at the Shitla Mata Temple.”

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“Our faith has been deeply shaken. People hold an unwavering belief in this temple, a place where neither a coconut is broken nor a lemon is cut, yet such a tragedy has occurred. It is heartbreaking. I demand that the government and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who frequently speak about Sanatan Dharma, come to Gwalior today. Compensation must be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, and the injured should receive free medical treatment,” he said.

A shopkeeper, Bablu Prajapati, said, “I had a shop here, which was being managed by my father. Two relatives were also visiting. In total, four people who were at the shop have been injured; they are all currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

The tragedy occurred during the auspicious festival of Navratri, when hundreds of thousands of devotees visit the historic Shitla Mata Temple. Typically, the route passing by the temple is closed to large vehicles during this period; hence, an investigation is underway to determine who allowed the truck to enter.

Officials have stated that they are probing who authorised the truck’s entry and whose negligence led to this incident.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.