Crime & Accidents
𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬
Firefighters rushed to the spot after local residents alerted them and brought the blaze under control.
Hyderabad : Uppal A fire broke out in a parked Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car within the Uppal police station limits at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.
Firefighters rushed to the spot after local residents alerted them and brought the blaze under control.
The fire had reportedly damaged a substantial portion of the vehicle’s engine compartment by the time it was extinguished. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.