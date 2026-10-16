Six Cars Collide on PVNR Expressway, Triggering Massive Traffic Jam

Hyderabad: A road accident involving six cars on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad triggered a massive traffic jam, causing severe inconvenience to commuters travelling along the busy route.

According to preliminary information, the accident began when a car lost control and crashed into a pillar on the road divider. Subsequently, the cars travelling behind it collided with one another in a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of six vehicles.

The series of collisions brought traffic movement to a near standstill on the affected stretch of the expressway. Vehicles piled up behind the accident site, leading to heavy congestion as commuters struggled to proceed towards their destinations.

The incident caused considerable disruption, particularly for motorists using the PVNR Expressway for their daily commute. The sudden chain collision also raised concerns about maintaining a safe distance between vehicles while travelling at high speeds on expressways.

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Chain-reaction accidents can occur when drivers are unable to stop in time after a vehicle ahead brakes suddenly or meets with an accident. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe following distance, remain alert and adhere to speed limits to reduce the risk of such incidents.

The accident also highlighted the potential for a single vehicle losing control to trigger multiple collisions on busy roads, especially during periods of heavy traffic.

Further details regarding injuries, the extent of damage to the vehicles and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. The situation is expected to ease once the damaged vehicles are moved from the road and normal traffic movement is restored.