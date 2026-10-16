Jayasurya begins dubbing for Operation Tral

Chennai: The makers of director Ratheesh Vega’s eagerly awaited pan Indian action thriller ‘Operation Tral’ have announced that actor Jayasurya, who plays the lead in the film, has now begun dubbing for the film.

Goodwill Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its instagram page to make the announcement. Posting a video clip of Jayasurya dubbing, it wrote, “It’s been a while since our last update – so here’s a little one. Our main man Jayasurya has started dubbing for Operation Tral in Goodwill Studios. For a film like this, where so much rides on tension and timing in every conversation, getting the dubbing right isn’t a small step – it’s a crucial one. Stay tuned for more updates in this space. #OperationTral #Jayasurya #GoodwillEntertainment.”

Starring Jayasurya in the lead, Operation Tral is an investigative thriller set against the backdrop of national intelligence operations. Inspired by a notable encounter between Indian armed forces and terrorists in Tral, Jammu & Kashmir, the film combines action, intelligence operations and a strong patriotic narrative.

Apart from Jayasurya, the film will feature an ensemble cast including actors Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, Siddique, Sai Kumar, Nandalal Krishnamoorthy, Rithika Singh, Kavya Shetty, Anson Paul, and Sirajudheen. The film also features Bollywood actors Vikram Kochhar, Yash Pal Gera, Mir Sarwar, Chandan Bisht, Hansika Jangid, Vaani Dogra, Jai Thakore, Vijay Trivedi and Manhar Singh Trivia.

The film has been shot across multiple locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kulu, Manali, Mussoorie and Ladakh. Operation Tral is gearing up for a worldwide release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, the film has Sunimol Joby as co-producer. Ratheesh Vega has handled the writing and direction, while also composing the music and background score. Cinematography for the film is by Najose and editing is by Shafeeque V.B.

The project design was by Noble Jacob while the production design was by Sajeesh Thamarassery. Art direction for the film has been handled by Suneesh Sodharan while costume design was by Sameera Saneesh and Saritha Jayasurya.