Tensions Between Bhatti Vikramarka and Revanth Reddy Over Power Cuts Spark Debate Among Officials

Hyderabad: Differences between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka appear to be emerging over the handling of power supply issues and the treatment of electricity department officials, triggering discussions within the state’s power sector.

The controversy reportedly intensified after Bhatti Vikramarka praised electricity officials for their continuous efforts to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. However, the very next day, Revanth Reddy reportedly made strong remarks against officials over power cuts, raising questions about the functioning of the department and accountability for electricity disruptions.

The contrasting statements have reportedly caused unease among electricity department officials, with some expressing displeasure over the government’s approach. The reported move to consider suspension action against the Chief Engineer (CE) of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant and the formation of a committee to assess officials’ performance have further fuelled the controversy.

According to information circulating within official circles, the proposed committee and the remarks made by the Chief Minister were discussed during interactions among electricity department officials. Reports also suggest that some officials expressed reservations about cooperating with the committee. However, an official decision to withhold cooperation has not been independently confirmed.

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Bhatti Vikramarka is reportedly unhappy with what is perceived as interference in the department under his purview. He is also said to believe that officials should not be made scapegoats for power cuts without a proper assessment of the circumstances and the reasons behind supply disruptions.

The developments have brought renewed attention to the working relationship between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, particularly regarding the administration of the energy sector. The issue has also raised questions about coordination between political leadership and senior officials responsible for maintaining reliable electricity supply.

The controversy gained further attention following a visit by the GENCO Managing Director to the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant. During discussions surrounding the visit, officials reportedly exchanged views on the Chief Minister’s remarks and the proposed committee’s role.

It remains to be seen whether the reported differences will affect the functioning of the electricity department or lead to further administrative action. Neither an official decision by the department’s staff to boycott the committee nor a formal confirmation of a dispute between the two leaders has been established.