Ghatkesar Circle Inspector Balaswami Suspended After Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations

Ghatkesar: Circle Inspector Balaswami, who was serving in Ghatkesar, has reportedly been suspended following an inquiry into allegations of corruption and interference in civil matters.

According to reports, senior police officials conducted an investigation into the complaints against the inspector. The inquiry reportedly found the allegations to be substantiated, following which disciplinary action was initiated against him.

The allegations against Balaswami included corruption and interference in civil disputes, raising concerns about the conduct of police personnel and the handling of complaints in the area.

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The suspension comes after the completion of the departmental inquiry, although further details regarding the specific findings and the official suspension order have not been made public.

Interestingly, a Circle Inspector who previously served in Ghatkesar was also suspended during the Dasara festival period, drawing attention to disciplinary action involving police officials in the area.

Further details regarding the inquiry findings and the next steps in the departmental proceedings are awaited.