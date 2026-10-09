Hyderabad records 6,335 Form 7 applications for voter deletions

Hyderabad: A total of 6,335 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names from electoral rolls were recorded in Hyderabad as of October 7, while 2,066 names were reportedly deleted, according to election-related figures. The numbers have brought the verification of objections and safeguards against wrongful deletion into focus.

Jubilee Hills recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications among the four constituencies for which figures were reported, with 1,026 applications, followed by Yakutpura with 963, Bahadurpura with 842 and Nampally with 523.

In terms of deletions, Nampally recorded 316, followed by Bahadurpura with 242, Yakutpura with 163 and Jubilee Hills with 161.

Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seek deletion of an existing entry. However, the filing of an application does not automatically establish that the voter is ineligible. Each objection requires scrutiny under the applicable election procedures.

The constituency-wise figures underline the need to examine the grounds cited in applications, verification procedures and the action taken on individual objections. Election authorities must ensure that eligible voters are not removed from the rolls without following due process.

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