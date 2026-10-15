Telangana Extends Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme Application Deadline to October 31

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Department has extended the application deadline for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme for the August/September 2026 Fall Session from October 15 to October 31, 2026.

In a press note, BC Welfare Commissioner B. Bala Maya Devi urged eligible Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) students pursuing or intending to pursue master’s or doctoral studies abroad to utilise the extended deadline and submit their applications in time.

According to the department, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria. The annual family income from all sources should be below Rs. 5 lakh, and candidates must not be older than 35 years on the date of application.

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Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in graduation. They must also possess a valid GRE score of 260 or GMAT score of 500. Additionally, candidates should have a valid TOEFL score of 60, IELTS score of 6.0, or PTE score of 50.

Eligible students can check the detailed guidelines and register through the Telangana ePASS portal.

Official website: https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/OverseasLinks.do

The department has encouraged eligible students to complete the application process before the revised deadline of October 31, 2026.