Four Escape Unhurt as Car Catches Fire Near Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: Four persons escaped unhurt after the car in which they were travelling suddenly caught fire at Annojiguda near Ghatkesar.

According to preliminary information, the occupants noticed flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately got out, avoiding injuries. The incident triggered concern among people in the surrounding area.

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Upon receiving information, police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The flames were brought under control within an hour, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said the assistance of the concerned Motor Vehicle Inspector would be sought to determine the circumstances that led to the blaze.