Telangana

Four Escape Unhurt as Car Catches Fire Near Ghatkesar

According to preliminary information, the occupants noticed flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately got out, avoiding injuries. The incident triggered concern among people in the surrounding area.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 14:53
Four Escape Unhurt as Car Catches Fire Near Ghatkesar
Four Escape Unhurt as Car Catches Fire Near Ghatkesar

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Hyderabad: Four persons escaped unhurt after the car in which they were travelling suddenly caught fire at Annojiguda near Ghatkesar.

According to preliminary information, the occupants noticed flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately got out, avoiding injuries. The incident triggered concern among people in the surrounding area.

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Upon receiving information, police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The flames were brought under control within an hour, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said the assistance of the concerned Motor Vehicle Inspector would be sought to determine the circumstances that led to the blaze.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 14:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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