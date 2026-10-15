Arrangements Completed for Bar Licence Lucky Draw in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has completed arrangements for the lucky draw to select bar licensees for 41 bars across the Telangana CURE Urban Region (TCUR) and other municipal and corporation areas. The draw is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 16, in the presence of applicants.

According to the Excise Department, a total of 4,251 applications were received for 14 bars within the TCUR limits, while 4,519 applications were submitted for 27 bars in other corporation and municipal areas.

The lucky draw will be conducted at 11 am on Friday across TCUR and the other districts. Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C. Harikiran will conduct the draw for the 14 bars under the TCUR jurisdiction. In the remaining districts, the respective district collectors will oversee the selection of bar licensees.

Deputy Commissioners of Excise from Cyberabad, Greater Hyderabad and Malkajgiri will supervise the process for the 14 bars under TCUR.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner J. Harikishan said the lucky draw for these bars would be held at The Address Convention and Exhibition Centre in Narsingi, Gandipet mandal, Hyderabad.

Officials said applicants had already been informed about the venue and schedule through WhatsApp messages and SMS notifications. Applicants have been requested to reach the venue by 9 am to ensure a smooth selection process.

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