Hyderabad

Arrangements Completed for Bar Licence Lucky Draw in Telangana

The Telangana Excise Department has completed arrangements for the lucky draw to select bar licensees for 41 bars across the Telangana CURE Urban Region (TCUR) and other municipal and corporation areas. The draw is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 16, in the presence of applicants.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 18:12
Arrangements Completed for Bar Licence Lucky Draw in Telangana
Arrangements Completed for Bar Licence Lucky Draw in Telangana

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has completed arrangements for the lucky draw to select bar licensees for 41 bars across the Telangana CURE Urban Region (TCUR) and other municipal and corporation areas. The draw is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 16, in the presence of applicants.

According to the Excise Department, a total of 4,251 applications were received for 14 bars within the TCUR limits, while 4,519 applications were submitted for 27 bars in other corporation and municipal areas.

The lucky draw will be conducted at 11 am on Friday across TCUR and the other districts. Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C. Harikiran will conduct the draw for the 14 bars under the TCUR jurisdiction. In the remaining districts, the respective district collectors will oversee the selection of bar licensees.

Deputy Commissioners of Excise from Cyberabad, Greater Hyderabad and Malkajgiri will supervise the process for the 14 bars under TCUR.

Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner J. Harikishan said the lucky draw for these bars would be held at The Address Convention and Exhibition Centre in Narsingi, Gandipet mandal, Hyderabad.

Officials said applicants had already been informed about the venue and schedule through WhatsApp messages and SMS notifications. Applicants have been requested to reach the venue by 9 am to ensure a smooth selection process.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 18:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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