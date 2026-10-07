Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Criticism Over Viral Bus Video
TGSRTC bus to interact with beneficiaries of the Telangana government's Mahalakshmi free-travel scheme. The bus was travelling from Ibrahimpatnam towards Yamjal in Ranga Reddy district.
Ranga Reddy : Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has come under fire after a video purportedly showing him touching a female college student during an interaction on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus surfaced on social media.
The incident took place on Tuesday, October 6, when the Ibrahimpatnam MLA boarded a TGSRTC bus to interact with beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s Mahalakshmi free-travel scheme. The bus was travelling from Ibrahimpatnam towards Yamjal in Ranga Reddy district.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada raises consent concerns
Playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada also criticised the MLA over the incident in her social media post.
“The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls,” Sripaada wrote, adding that the MLA had “no idea of consent”. She also said his age was irrelevant if the woman was uncomfortable with the physical contact.
BRS seeks action against Congress MLA
The incident also drew a political response, with BRS leaders demanding action against Ranga Reddy.