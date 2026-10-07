Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy Faces Criticism Over Viral Bus Video



Ranga Reddy : Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has come under fire after a video purportedly showing him touching a female college student during an interaction on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus surfaced on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 6, when the Ibrahimpatnam MLA boarded a TGSRTC bus to interact with beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s Mahalakshmi free-travel scheme. The bus was travelling from Ibrahimpatnam towards Yamjal in Ranga Reddy district.

This 70-year-old Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy got filmed on a bus repeatedly grabbing a young student’s hand and arm while she kept pulling away. He was “inspecting” the free bus scheme. Old man using his position to put his hands on a girl who clearly didn’t want it.… pic.twitter.com/50mtcfdpa4 — Lakshmi Kumar (@itslakshmikumar) October 7, 2026

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada raises consent concerns

Playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada also criticised the MLA over the incident in her social media post.

“The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls,” Sripaada wrote, adding that the MLA had “no idea of consent”. She also said his age was irrelevant if the woman was uncomfortable with the physical contact.

BRS seeks action against Congress MLA

The incident also drew a political response, with BRS leaders demanding action against Ranga Reddy.