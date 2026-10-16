Dipke vows peaceful Tricolour march in Delhi, says police may arrest him

New Delhi: Ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said that participants would proceed peacefully towards the venue carrying the national flag at 5 p.m. on October 16.

He further alleged that authorities were restricting citizens from peacefully displaying the national flag and questioned the police action against people demanding electoral accountability. He warned that he could be arrested by the Delhi Police for participating in the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ campaign.

Addressing a press conference at Jhandewalan, Dipke, accompanied by CJP National Legal Affairs Lead Ratna Singh, said the party remained committed to peaceful protest and non-violence, while accusing the authorities of using restrictions, surveillance and detentions against its members.

“Tonight or tomorrow morning, the Delhi Police can pick me up. If one has to go to jail for waving the Tricolour in this country, then we are ready for it,” Dipke said.

He alleged that the administration had imposed extensive restrictions in response to the party’s October 10 protest call, claiming that public transport services had been disrupted, barricades erected, and internet services shut down. He further alleged that the authorities had decided to close Central Park at Connaught Place after the party announced its plan to organise a flag-waving march there on October 16.

Dipke said the campaign drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar and maintained that the party’s objective was to seek accountability through peaceful means.

“We believe in peace and non-violence. We are believers in Gandhi and non-violence. We are only asking for accountability,” he said.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CJP convenor challenged the authorities to explain why citizens should face restrictions for carrying the national flag. He questioned whether similar restrictions would be imposed if people organised flag-hoisting programmes at hundreds of locations across the country.

“Has waving the Tricolour become a crime in India?” he asked, urging the government to clarify its position on the matter.

Dipke also referred to the detention of two party members, Ashutosh and Saurabh, alleging that they had been taken into custody and sent to judicial custody for displaying the national flag. He said the party would continue to raise the issue and seek the release of those detained.

Citing a video purportedly showing a police interaction outside Central Park, he claimed that an officer had prevented Vijay Mallangi, the party’s national media lead, and another person from recording a video with the Tricolour.

Responding to a question about reports that the Delhi Police would permit only 11 people to unfurl the national flag, Dipke questioned the basis for restricting participation.

“The Tricolour belongs to all 1.4 billion Indians. It is the pride of all Indians,” he said, adding that citizens should be allowed to express their patriotism peacefully.

The CJP founder also alleged that police and intelligence personnel were monitoring him and other party members. Claiming that plainclothes personnel were stationed around his residence, he said a white Scorpio was frequently following him.

He further alleged that Intelligence Bureau personnel were following Singh, vehicles without number plates were trailing party members, and plainclothes officials had approached the security guard at his accommodation to seek information about him.

Dipke also accused the authorities of failing to prevent disturbances allegedly caused by people carrying sticks while taking action against peaceful protesters. He described the situation as an “Emergency” and claimed that the government was avoiding a formal declaration because of the potential political consequences.

Reiterating the party’s principal demand, Dipke called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the appointment of an independent and impartial successor. He alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including changes to Form 6 without Supreme Court approval, and claimed that concerns raised by fellow election commissioners had not been adequately addressed.

He clarified that the campaign was not intended to overthrow the government but to demand a free, fair and independent Election Commission.

Ratna Singh, meanwhile, said the party’s legal team had completed the required procedures for securing the release of Ashutosh and Saurabh. However, she alleged that the process had been delayed until the end of the day, with officials subsequently informing the team that it would be completed the following day.

Describing the detentions as illegal, Singh said the party would challenge the authorities’ actions in court, including before a higher court if necessary.

Dipke stated that citizens would continue to proceed peacefully, carrying the national flag towards Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 p.m.