‘Opposition leaders, students detained only to protect one man, Gyanesh Kumar’: CJP’s Dipke

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government, at the Centre saying that the police crackdown on October 10 protests was “only intended to save one man”, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here, Dipke said: “Since the media report claiming differences within the poll panel was published, the government has been using all its system and machinery to protect Gyanesh Kumar. All student organisations and youths are fighting out on the streets of Delhi for the past few days. They are being dragged on roads, just to save one man, Gyanesh Kumar.”

He pointed that even Opposition leaders “were not spared”.

“Even the LoP (Rahul Gandhi), former Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan were all detained, just to protect Gyanesh Kumar,” he added.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference says, "You have even called unfurling the Tricolour a violation of law. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar? What is Gyanesh Kumar giving Narendra Modi? You have brought Delhi to a standstill, shut down the Railways, shut… pic.twitter.com/6Y7E0C2z4g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

Referring to the crackdown on the CJP-led protests on October 10, Dipke said: “Probably it was the first time in the country that Railways were shut down, again only for Gyanesh Kumar. Not satisfied with shutting down the Railways, they shut down the Metro and closed Metro stations across Delhi. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they called in forces from Jammu and Kashmir.”

“If all this was not all, the government is now waging war against their own countrymen,” he remarked.

Referring to CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody, he said: “You have even called unfurling the Tricolour a violation of law. Just for Gyanesh Kumar? You have brought Delhi to a standstill, turned the city into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi…All this for one Gyanesh Kumar? Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? If he is not helping the (BJP) to win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?”

The CJP chief further remarked: “‘One nation, one election’ is just a slogan, the real intention is one nation, one party…If you want to detain student leaders, activists and Opposition leaders like this, declare an official emergency, what are you afraid of?”

Dipke reiterated his call for ‘Tiranga Assembly’ urging people to gather at the Central Park in New Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 p.m. tomorrow, to wave the Tricolour in protest against the arrest of his party’s co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

He requested all political parties, civil society members, labour and famer unions to join the gathering, leaving aside their respective political inclinations.

“We have to come together to save our democracy. If our vote is protected only then democracy will be saved. Ashutosh and Saurav have been jailed for waving the Tricolour. Waving the National Flag cannot be a crime. Nothing is more important than the Tricolour, and Gyanesh Kumar is surely not,” Abhijeet Dipke asserted.

The press conference was also addressed by AISA National President Neha Bora, JNUSU former President Aishe Ghosh, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, actor Prakash Raj and others.