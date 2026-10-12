Vikram Arrested in Minor Girl’s Murder Case in Bollaram Police Identify Security Guard Through CCTV Footage and Technical Evidence

Hyderabad: Bollaram police have arrested a security guard named Vikram in connection with the murder of a minor girl. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence collected during the investigation.

According to police, the incident triggered an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and identify the person responsible. Investigating officers examined CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas and analysed technical evidence to trace the accused.

During the investigation, police reportedly gathered crucial leads that helped them identify Vikram, who was working as a security guard. Based on the evidence collected, police apprehended him in connection with the case.

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The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the minor girl’s murder. Police are continuing their efforts to establish the sequence of events leading to the crime and verify all relevant details.

The case has once again highlighted the importance of surveillance cameras and technology in criminal investigations. CCTV footage can help investigators reconstruct movements in an area, while technical evidence can provide important leads in identifying suspects.

Police are expected to conduct further investigation to determine the motive behind the murder and establish the accused’s alleged role in the crime. Further details regarding the incident and the investigation are awaited.