Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Greater Noida, three arrested

Greater Noida : Police and Anti-Narcotics Team in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida have seized ‘ganja’ worth Rs 1 crore and arrested three for smuggling the drugs, officials said.

According to officials, Badalpur Police and the Anti-Narcotics Team busted an interstate gang involved in the smuggling of ‘ganja’. The arrests were made near Kudi Kheda turn on the Dadri-Lalkuan road in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said 165 kg and 700 grams of illicit ‘ganja’ have been seized, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The truck and the car used for the alleged smuggling have also been confiscated.

Apart from that, four mobile phones, Rs 1,980 in cash and bank cards have also been recovered.

Police said that the accused used to transport cannabis from Bhubaneswar in a truck to supply it in Delhi. A secret cavity had been created in the truck to evade police checks.

According to the police, one of those arrested, Dinesh Pal, is the gang leader and had earlier spent about 15 months in jail in connection with the seizure of 250 kg of ‘ganja’ in 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Praveen Ranjan Singh, DCP Central, said: “Last night, during a joint checking operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics team and the Badalpur police station, a truck was intercepted based on local intelligence. Approximately 1.66 quintals of ‘ganja’, which was being transported from Odisha to Delhi, was seized. Three individuals involved in the operation were arrested: two were in the truck, while the third was driving a car accompanying it.”

“The driver of the car would scout the route ahead, and the truck would follow behind. All three arrested accused are originally from Bihar, though one resided in Delhi. The consignment brought from Odisha was handed over to two individuals—identified as Sameer and Ravi Kumar Sahni—upon arrival in Delhi,” he mentioned.

The police officer confirmed that Dinesh, a Bihar resident, was involved in transporting the consignment.

“He would deliver the shipment to the other two, after which it was distributed through wholesale and retail channels in Delhi. Detailed interrogation regarding the entire gang is currently underway. We are also investigating the truck involved—specifically, which transport company it belongs to, who the owner is, and whether any other vehicles owned by them are involved in this illicit trade,” he added.

A case has been registered against the accused at Badalpur Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).