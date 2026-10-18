Telangana

KCR Extends Saddula Bathukamma Greetings to Telangana’s Daughters

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the state’s iconic floral festival.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 12:14
KCR Extends Saddula Bathukamma Greetings to Telangana’s Daughters
KCR Extends Saddula Bathukamma Greetings to Telangana’s Daughters

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Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the state’s iconic floral festival.

KCR stated that Telangana was filled with joy and festive spirit during the nine days of Bathukamma celebrations, marked by the enthusiasm, traditional songs and playful festivities of women and young girls.

He highlighted the cultural significance of Bathukamma, which reflects Telangana’s rich traditions, cultural identity and the close connection between its people and nature.

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Saddula Bathukamma marks the culmination of the nine-day festival, during which women arrange seasonal flowers in colourful stacks, sing traditional songs and participate in community celebrations.

KCR conveyed his best wishes to Telangana’s daughters and the people of the state, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 12:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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