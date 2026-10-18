KCR Extends Saddula Bathukamma Greetings to Telangana’s Daughters

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the state’s iconic floral festival.

KCR stated that Telangana was filled with joy and festive spirit during the nine days of Bathukamma celebrations, marked by the enthusiasm, traditional songs and playful festivities of women and young girls.

He highlighted the cultural significance of Bathukamma, which reflects Telangana’s rich traditions, cultural identity and the close connection between its people and nature.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Saddula Bathukamma marks the culmination of the nine-day festival, during which women arrange seasonal flowers in colourful stacks, sing traditional songs and participate in community celebrations.

KCR conveyed his best wishes to Telangana’s daughters and the people of the state, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.