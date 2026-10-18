Trump warns Democratic victory in midterm elections could undo his gains

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned that a Democratic victory in the November 3 midterm elections could reverse his administration’s economic, immigration and national security policies, as he mounted a sweeping defence of his presidency and promised fresh investments, tax relief and tougher border controls.

Addressing a Republican campaign rally at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena on Saturday, Trump portrayed the congressional elections as a referendum on his administration’s performance, arguing that the United States had entered a period of economic revival that could be threatened if Democrats regained power.

“This is the most important midterm in the history of our country because we’ve gotten more things done and they can undo them if we start losing an election, especially this one,” Trump told supporters.

The President urged Republican voters to treat the election as though he were personally on the ballot, saying the outcome would determine whether his administration could consolidate its policies over the next two years.

Trump claimed that American incomes had reached record levels, employment was at an all-time high and poverty had fallen to historic lows. He also said the stock market had recorded 88 all-time highs since his election.

“We turned it into the golden age of America. We’re in the golden age of America,” he declared.

He credited tariffs and his administration’s economic policies with attracting more than $21 trillion in investment commitments, while arguing that the revival of domestic manufacturing would create jobs and reduce American dependence on overseas production.

Trump cited major investments in Kentucky, including a $2 billion Ford project associated with more than 4,000 jobs and a $1 billion GE Appliances expansion that he said would create 5,712 jobs.

He also announced plans for a $100 million investment by the Department of War to revitalise a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Winchester, Kentucky, linking the proposed funding to a Republican election victory.

The President renewed his promise of a $5,000 payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans retained control of the House of Representatives and Senate. He estimated the programme would cost approximately $1 trillion and said recipients would be required to spend the money within the United States.

On international trade, Trump defended his tariff policies and claimed Mexico had effectively paid for the US border wall through tariffs and other charges.

He also criticised Canada’s trade relationship with Washington, claiming the United States was losing $90 billion annually, while expressing hope for a future agreement.

Turning to national security, Trump asserted that American military operations had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability and insisted Tehran would never be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons.

He said his administration was also strengthening the military, expanding domestic defence production and restoring American influence internationally.

Trump claimed his administration had transformed the southern border into the most secure in American history. He promised legislation to prevent future administrations from reopening the border to illegal immigration and renewed his call to abolish sanctuary city policies.

He also pledged to pursue voter identification requirements, proof of citizenship for voting, tougher penalties for serious crimes and permanent tax reductions.

Trump sharply attacked Democratic candidates and policies, particularly on immigration, taxation, transgender issues and law enforcement.

He campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Andy Barr and congressional candidate Ed Gallrein, urging Kentucky voters to deliver victories that would strengthen his party’s position in Washington.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate. Congressional majorities play a decisive role in passing legislation, approving federal spending and advancing a president’s domestic policy agenda.