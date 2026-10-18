POCSO Case Registered Against BJP Leader in Madhya Pradesh Over Alleged Misconduct With Minor

Indore: A case has been registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly behaving indecently with a 15-year-old girl at a Garba festival in the Hira Nagar area of Indore.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Chauhan, a BJP mandal president. According to the complaint, the girl had arrived at the Kankeshwari Garba festival to participate in the celebrations when a dispute reportedly arose over her entry.

The girl alleged that Chauhan behaved indecently with her during the dispute and subsequently forced her to leave the venue.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the BJP leader under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty.

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The case has brought attention to the alleged incident at the festival, which was being held as part of the Navratri celebrations.

Further details regarding the police investigation and the response of the accused are awaited. The allegations are subject to investigation, and the accused’s guilt has not been established.