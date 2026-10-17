Telangana Forest Department Warns Against Displaying Palapitta During Dasara Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has warned against the illegal capture and display of the Palapitta, popularly known as the Indian Roller, during Dasara celebrations. Officials have made it clear that legal action will be initiated against those found catching, displaying or using the bird illegally at festival pandals.

As part of its wildlife conservation efforts, the Forest Department has designed special awareness posters highlighting the importance of protecting the Palapitta. Through these posters, officials are educating festival organisers and members of the public about the need to prevent the capture and display of birds in the name of religious and cultural traditions.

The Palapitta holds cultural significance in Telangana during Dasara. However, forest officials have stressed that festival traditions should not become a reason to harm wildlife or violate wildlife protection laws. The department has urged pandal organisers to ensure that no birds are captured or displayed as part of the celebrations.

Indian Roller plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. Protecting the species is a collective responsibility, and public cooperation is essential to prevent illegal activities involving wildlife.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and immediately inform forest officials if they notice anyone capturing or displaying Palapitta birds at pandals.

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