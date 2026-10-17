Telangana Forest Department Warns Against Displaying Palapitta at Dasara Pandals

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has warned that displaying Palapitta, the Indian Roller and the state bird of Telangana, at Dasara pandals is strictly prohibited. The department said cases would be registered against those found violating the restriction.

The warning comes ahead of Dasara celebrations, when several pandals and mandapams are set up across the state. The Forest Department has urged organisers and the public not to display the bird as part of festive decorations or celebrations.

As part of its awareness campaign, the department has designed posters highlighting the prohibition and appealing to Dasara pandal organisers to cooperate in protecting the Indian Roller.

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The initiative aims to create awareness about the need to protect Telangana’s state bird and discourage its display during religious and cultural festivities.

The department has called upon the public to follow the guidelines and celebrate Dasara responsibly. It has also cautioned that violations could lead to legal action.