Telangana

Telangana Forest Department Warns Against Displaying Palapitta at Dasara Pandals

The Telangana Forest Department has warned that displaying Palapitta, the Indian Roller and the state bird of Telangana, at Dasara pandals is strictly prohibited. The department said cases would be registered against those found violating the restriction.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 16:29
Telangana Forest Department Warns Against Displaying Palapitta at Dasara Pandals
Telangana Forest Department Warns Against Displaying Palapitta at Dasara Pandals

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has warned that displaying Palapitta, the Indian Roller and the state bird of Telangana, at Dasara pandals is strictly prohibited. The department said cases would be registered against those found violating the restriction.

The warning comes ahead of Dasara celebrations, when several pandals and mandapams are set up across the state. The Forest Department has urged organisers and the public not to display the bird as part of festive decorations or celebrations.

As part of its awareness campaign, the department has designed posters highlighting the prohibition and appealing to Dasara pandal organisers to cooperate in protecting the Indian Roller.

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The initiative aims to create awareness about the need to protect Telangana’s state bird and discourage its display during religious and cultural festivities.

The department has called upon the public to follow the guidelines and celebrate Dasara responsibly. It has also cautioned that violations could lead to legal action.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 16:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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