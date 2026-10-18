Hyderabad

Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Worse Than Summer, Says Director Harish Shankar

In a statement, Harish Shankar warned that the water crisis could become even more severe in the coming days, raising concerns among residents already facing difficulties in accessing adequate water supplies.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 12:29
Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Worse Than Summer, Says Director Harish Shankar
Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Worse Than Summer, Says Director Harish Shankar

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Hyderabad: Film director Harish Shankar has expressed concern over the growing water shortage in Hyderabad, stating that the situation is now worse than it was during the summer.

In a statement, Harish Shankar warned that the water crisis could become even more severe in the coming days, raising concerns among residents already facing difficulties in accessing adequate water supplies.

He said that more water tankers would need to be deployed across the city than during the summer to meet the growing demand and provide relief to affected residents.

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The director’s remarks have drawn attention to the challenges of ensuring a regular water supply in Hyderabad, particularly as demand rises and several localities reportedly face difficulties in obtaining sufficient water.

His comments highlight the need for authorities to assess the current situation and take timely measures to ensure that residents receive adequate drinking water.

Further details regarding the areas most affected by the shortage and any additional measures planned by the authorities are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 October 2026 - 12:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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