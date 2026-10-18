Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Worse Than Summer, Says Director Harish Shankar

Hyderabad: Film director Harish Shankar has expressed concern over the growing water shortage in Hyderabad, stating that the situation is now worse than it was during the summer.

In a statement, Harish Shankar warned that the water crisis could become even more severe in the coming days, raising concerns among residents already facing difficulties in accessing adequate water supplies.

He said that more water tankers would need to be deployed across the city than during the summer to meet the growing demand and provide relief to affected residents.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The director’s remarks have drawn attention to the challenges of ensuring a regular water supply in Hyderabad, particularly as demand rises and several localities reportedly face difficulties in obtaining sufficient water.

His comments highlight the need for authorities to assess the current situation and take timely measures to ensure that residents receive adequate drinking water.

Further details regarding the areas most affected by the shortage and any additional measures planned by the authorities are awaited.