GHMC Demolishes Illegal Floors at Three Hyderabad Locations, Identifies 473 Violations

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions on Friday, demolishing illegal floors at three locations across the city and identifying 473 buildings with unauthorised constructions or deviations from approved building plans.

The demolition drive targeted Feelkhana in Begum Bazar, Red Hills and Chikkadpally, where officials took action against structures that reportedly violated sanctioned building plans, including the construction of additional floors without the required permissions.

According to GHMC, a total of 473 unauthorised constructions or buildings deviating from approved plans have been identified across its jurisdiction. The civic body is processing notices and speaking orders against the violators under the provisions of the CURE Act.

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Officials said demolition or sealing action is planned against properties found to be in violation of building regulations. The enforcement drive is aimed at curbing illegal constructions and ensuring that buildings comply with the approved plans and applicable rules.

The GHMC stated that the enforcement measures would continue across all its zones. Further action is expected against properties found to have unauthorised structures or deviations from sanctioned plans.