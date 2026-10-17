Hyderabad

GHMC Demolishes Illegal Floors at Three Hyderabad Locations, Identifies 473 Violations

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions on Friday, demolishing illegal floors at three locations across the city and identifying 473 buildings with unauthorised constructions or deviations from approved building plans.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 16:10
GHMC Demolishes Illegal Floors at Three Hyderabad Locations, Identifies 473 Violations
GHMC Demolishes Illegal Floors at Three Hyderabad Locations, Identifies 473 Violations

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions on Friday, demolishing illegal floors at three locations across the city and identifying 473 buildings with unauthorised constructions or deviations from approved building plans.

The demolition drive targeted Feelkhana in Begum Bazar, Red Hills and Chikkadpally, where officials took action against structures that reportedly violated sanctioned building plans, including the construction of additional floors without the required permissions.

According to GHMC, a total of 473 unauthorised constructions or buildings deviating from approved plans have been identified across its jurisdiction. The civic body is processing notices and speaking orders against the violators under the provisions of the CURE Act.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Officials said demolition or sealing action is planned against properties found to be in violation of building regulations. The enforcement drive is aimed at curbing illegal constructions and ensuring that buildings comply with the approved plans and applicable rules.

The GHMC stated that the enforcement measures would continue across all its zones. Further action is expected against properties found to have unauthorised structures or deviations from sanctioned plans.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 16:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link