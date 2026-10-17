‘I Am 85 and Still Alive’: Filminagar Elderly Man Protests SIR Notice

Hyderabad: An 85-year-old man from Basavataraka Nagar in Filminagar staged a protest against the issuance of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice to him, questioning the need for verification despite his long-standing voter record.

Ameer Ali, a resident of Basavataraka Nagar under the Filminagar division in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, held a placard declaring, “I am 85 years old. I am still alive,” to express his anger over the notice.

According to reports, 119 residents of the locality received SIR notices, including Ameer Ali. He said he had been living in the settlement for the past 30 years and had voted in 11 elections.

Ameer Ali questioned why he had received the notice when his name was reportedly included in the 2002 electoral roll. He also said he had been registered as a voter in the Makthal constituency before 1996 and had subsequently voted several times in the Khairatabad constituency.