Hyderabad

‘I Am 85 and Still Alive’: Filminagar Elderly Man Protests SIR Notice

An 85-year-old man from Basavataraka Nagar in Filminagar staged a protest against the issuance of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice to him, questioning the need for verification despite his long-standing voter record.

Photo of Munsif Web Desk Munsif Web Desk17 October 2026 - 14:25
‘I Am 85 and Still Alive’: Filminagar Elderly Man Protests SIR Notice
‘I Am 85 and Still Alive’: Filminagar Elderly Man Protests SIR Notice

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Hyderabad: An 85-year-old man from Basavataraka Nagar in Filminagar staged a protest against the issuance of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice to him, questioning the need for verification despite his long-standing voter record.

Ameer Ali, a resident of Basavataraka Nagar under the Filminagar division in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, held a placard declaring, “I am 85 years old. I am still alive,” to express his anger over the notice.

According to reports, 119 residents of the locality received SIR notices, including Ameer Ali. He said he had been living in the settlement for the past 30 years and had voted in 11 elections.

Ameer Ali questioned why he had received the notice when his name was reportedly included in the 2002 electoral roll. He also said he had been registered as a voter in the Makthal constituency before 1996 and had subsequently voted several times in the Khairatabad constituency.

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Photo of Munsif Web Desk Munsif Web Desk17 October 2026 - 14:25
Photo of Munsif Web Desk

Munsif Web Desk

Editorial Desk – Telangana & Hyderabad! Munsif Web Desk is the editorial team of Munsif News 24x7, handling institutional and desk-based reporting. The desk covers Telangana and Hyderabad-related news, government announcements, public interest stories, and event-based reporting. Articles published under Munsif Web Desk follow the editorial standards of Munsif News 24x7.
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