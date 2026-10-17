Police Resort to Tear Gas, Aerial Firing at YSRCP Workers in Pulivendula

Pulivendula: Tension reportedly prevailed in Pulivendula as police resorted to tear gas, aerial firing and a lathi charge on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers during the nomination process for local body elections.

The incident occurred amid heightened political activity during the nomination process, with police using force to disperse party workers. The situation reportedly escalated, prompting police to deploy tear gas and resort to aerial firing.

Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the incident, any injuries or detentions, and the police department’s official response are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns over law and order during the local body election process in Pulivendula.

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