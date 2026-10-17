Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Celebrate Bathukamma with Personnel and Families at Petlaburj

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar celebrated the Bathukamma festival with police personnel and their families at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, Hyderabad, amid colourful floral arrangements, traditional songs and vibrant kolatam performances.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 15:04
Hyderabad Police Celebrate Bathukamma with Personnel and Families at Petlaburj
Hyderabad Police Celebrate Bathukamma with Personnel and Families at Petlaburj

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar celebrated the Bathukamma festival with police personnel and their families at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, Hyderabad, amid colourful floral arrangements, traditional songs and vibrant kolatam performances.

The celebration witnessed the participation of senior police officials, women police personnel and their family members. Sajjanar was accompanied by his family during the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, the police commissioner highlighted the significance of Bathukamma as an important symbol of Telangana’s cultural heritage and traditions. The festival, celebrated with beautifully arranged floral stacks, reflects the state’s cultural identity and the close relationship between its people and nature.

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The event featured colourful floral displays, traditional Bathukamma songs and kolatam, adding a festive atmosphere to the police headquarters. The celebrations brought police personnel and their families together, providing an opportunity to participate in the state’s cultural traditions.

Sajjanar extended his greetings to police personnel, their families and the people of Telangana, wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and good health on the occasion of Bathukamma.

The celebrations highlighted the importance of preserving Telangana’s rich cultural traditions while strengthening the sense of community among police personnel and their families.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 15:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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