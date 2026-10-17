Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted in Jubilee Hills; Police Launch Search for Accused

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in a secluded area near Road No. 51 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, after he reportedly lured her with the promise of a domestic work opportunity. Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to preliminary information, the woman, who lives in a rented room in the Raidurgam area, earns her livelihood by working as a daily-wage labourer along with her husband.

On Thursday night, while returning home after work, she was allegedly approached by a young man who offered to help her secure domestic employment. After gaining her trust, he reportedly took her in an auto-rickshaw to an isolated location on Jubilee Hills Road No. 51, where the alleged assault took place.

Following the incident, the woman approached the Jubilee Hills police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and analysing the auto-rickshaw’s registration details to identify the accused.

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