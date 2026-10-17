Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Bachupally; MDMA, Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE Force has apprehended two alleged drug peddlers in Bachupally, Cyberabad, and seized MDMA, ganja and other articles. Police are investigating their alleged supply network and identifying customers who purchased narcotics from them.

The accused were identified as Ch. Dinesh Kumar, 27, an event manager residing in Madhapur and a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, and Neilabh Sharma, 24, a Bachupally resident originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on credible information, EAGLE Force personnel seized 6.2 grams of MDMA, 5.83 grams of dry ganja, a pocket-sized weighing machine and two mobile phones.

According to investigators, Dinesh allegedly entered the ganja trade in 2024 to earn quick money before expanding into MDMA sales. Neilabh reportedly began consuming ganja during his graduation and later entered the drug trade due to financial difficulties.

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Police said the duo allegedly procured narcotics from Manikanta, a Bachupally resident, and resold them at higher prices. During questioning, they reportedly identified seven alleged customers.

The accused were handed over to Bachupally police, and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are searching for Manikanta and another alleged associate, J.N. Suhas, who are absconding. Further investigation is underway to identify additional suppliers and customers.