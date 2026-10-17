Hyderabad Man Seeks Help to Rescue Eight-Month-Pregnant Daughter Allegedly Abused in Sharjah



Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident has sought urgent intervention from Indian authorities to rescue his eight-month-pregnant daughter, who is allegedly facing severe physical and mental abuse by her husband in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammed Abdul Nayeem Shakeel, a resident of Tolichowki, said his daughter, Sumayya Siddiqua, was living in Sharjah with her husband, Khaja Rafiuddin Ahmed Ansari, and their three children.

In a letter seeking assistance, Shakeel alleged that his daughter had been subjected to continuous harassment and physical abuse since her marriage. He said repeated efforts by family members to resolve the dispute had failed to stop the alleged abuse.

According to the complaint, the situation worsened on October 7 and 8, when Sumayya was allegedly assaulted severely, with her head reportedly being hit against a wall. She allegedly suffered bleeding from her ears and nose and lost consciousness. Her mother-in-law reportedly attempted to intervene but was pushed away, while neighbours later came to her assistance.

Shakeel has appealed to authorities to ensure his daughter’s safety and facilitate her return to India.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has urged the Indian Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate General of India in Dubai to intervene, protect the woman and arrange her repatriation on humanitarian grounds.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com