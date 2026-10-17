Hyderabad to Launch Dial-a-Green Tanker Service from November 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is set to launch its Dial-a-Green Tanker service from November 1 to supply treated wastewater for construction, industrial activities and landscaping.

The initiative aims to conserve drinking water and groundwater amid concerns over possible summer shortages due to El Niño.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy said a dedicated digital platform is being developed to facilitate online bookings and track tanker movements. The platform is expected to be ready within seven to 10 days. However, the board is yet to announce the booking website, contact number, charges and detailed procedures.

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The water board has set an initial target of supplying 100 million litres per day (MLD) of treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes. During a meeting with representatives of CREDAI, NAREDCO and the Telangana Builders Federation, Ashok Reddy urged builders and industries to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The board has registered 51 private STPs and preliminarily identified around 1.5 MLD of surplus treated water. Officials are exploring tanker and pipeline supply options.