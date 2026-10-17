Hyderabad

Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert at Hyderabad Airport; IndiGo Flight Searched

A bomb threat involving an IndiGo flight arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad triggered a security alert, prompting airport authorities to conduct extensive checks on the aircraft.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 13:25
Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert at Hyderabad Airport; IndiGo Flight Searched
Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert at Hyderabad Airport; IndiGo Flight Searched

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Hyderabad: A bomb threat involving an indigo flight arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad triggered a security alert, prompting airport authorities to conduct extensive checks on the aircraft.

The flight, IndiGo 6E6728, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad when the threat came to light. According to the information available, 47 students from Suchitra Academy School in Hyderabad were returning from an excursion on the same flight.

The situation came to attention after a student reportedly said that there was a bomb on board, prompting officials to immediately activate security procedures.

Upon the aircraft’s landing at Shamshabad airport, security personnel carried out thorough checks on the runway. All passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for further inspection.

Bomb disposal squad personnel, along with dog squad teams, were deployed to conduct a detailed search of the aircraft.

Security agencies remained on alert as inspections continued. Further details regarding the outcome of the checks and the nature of the reported threat were awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 13:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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