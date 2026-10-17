Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert at Hyderabad Airport; IndiGo Flight Searched



Hyderabad: A bomb threat involving an indigo flight arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad triggered a security alert, prompting airport authorities to conduct extensive checks on the aircraft.

The flight, IndiGo 6E6728, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad when the threat came to light. According to the information available, 47 students from Suchitra Academy School in Hyderabad were returning from an excursion on the same flight.

The situation came to attention after a student reportedly said that there was a bomb on board, prompting officials to immediately activate security procedures.

Upon the aircraft’s landing at Shamshabad airport, security personnel carried out thorough checks on the runway. All passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for further inspection.

Bomb disposal squad personnel, along with dog squad teams, were deployed to conduct a detailed search of the aircraft.

Security agencies remained on alert as inspections continued. Further details regarding the outcome of the checks and the nature of the reported threat were awaited.