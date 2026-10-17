IMD Issues Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, warning of rainfall in several districts due to a prevailing upper-air circulation and an associated trough extending towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The weather department has advised residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions as thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in parts of the two states.

According to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the prevailing weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning at isolated places across North Andhra, Rayalaseema and several coastal districts on Saturday.

Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore districts are among the areas likely to experience rainfall. Other districts may receive light showers.

Winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are also possible in some areas. Residents have been advised to avoid standing under trees or near large hoardings during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of lightning strikes and wind-related accidents.

An orange alert has been issued for Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh, indicating the possibility of significant weather activity and the need for increased vigilance.

The APSDMA reported substantial rainfall in several locations by 5 p.m. on Friday. Renigunta in Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 85.7 mm, followed by Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district with 81.9 mm.

Other locations that received significant rainfall included Madanapalle in Annamayya district (59.5 mm), Idupulapadu in Bapatla district (57.9 mm), Seethanagaram in East Godavari district (54.7 mm), Tirupati Urban (46.6 mm) and Veerapanayunipalle in Kadapa district (45.8 mm).

Palamaner in Chittoor district recorded 44 mm, while Kothakota received 41.8 mm. Additional rainfall was reported in Mamidikuduru, Jonnalagadda, Akkampeta, Vairamavaram and Chittoor Urban.

Telangana is also likely to experience rainfall over the next three days, with light to moderate showers forecast in several districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has attributed the expected rainfall to the prevailing upper-air circulation.