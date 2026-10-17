Hyderabad Police Seize Firecrackers Worth ₹10 Lakh in Mangalhat Raid, Businessman Arrested

Hyderabad: Mangalhat Police have seized firecrackers worth approximately ₹10 lakh and arrested a 38-year-old businessman for allegedly storing explosives without valid licences in a densely populated residential area in Rahimpura, Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as M. Kishore Lal, was allegedly storing the firecrackers opposite Jolly Hanuman Temple in Rahimpura, within the Mangalhat police station limits. Police said the unauthorised storage of such materials in a residential neighbourhood posed a serious safety risk to local residents.

The seized stock included branded firecracker boxes, multi-shot fireworks, sound bombs, sparklers, ground spinners, rockets and Diwali gift packs.

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Following the raid, police registered Crime No. 458/2026 against the accused under Sections 287 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9(B)(1)(b) of the Explosives Act.

Police said the action was taken over the alleged storage of firecrackers without the necessary licences and the potential danger it posed to people living in the surrounding area.

The investigation is underway to establish further details regarding the storage and possession of the seized firecrackers.