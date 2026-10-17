TGSRTC to Operate 7,000 Special Buses for Dasara, Extra Services from October 17 to 19

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate around 7,000 special buses to manage the festive rush during Dasara, with additional services planned from October 17 to 19 to accommodate passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning after the celebrations.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y. Nagireddy said the corporation had operated 95 per cent of its planned special bus services since October 10. He made the statement after inspecting Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Hyderabad to review arrangements for the festive rush.

The MD directed officials to deploy additional buses wherever demand is high on October 17, 18 and 19. He also instructed them to arrange special services for passengers returning to Hyderabad and other destinations after the festival.

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Passenger amenities, sanitation and security arrangements at bus stations are being closely monitored to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey during the holiday period.

The corporation is taking steps to manage the increased passenger movement and minimise inconvenience caused by overcrowding at major bus stations.

Passengers seeking travel-related information or assistance can contact the TGSRTC helplines at 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

TGSRTC officials said bus services would be adjusted according to passenger demand to facilitate convenient travel during the Dasara festive period.