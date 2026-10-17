Hyderabad

Retired Army Officer Found Shot Dead in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

A retired Army officer was found shot dead within the limits of Hussainialam Police Station in Hyderabad, with police suspecting that he may have died by suicide. The deceased was identified as Alimuddin.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 13:12
Retired Army Officer Found Shot Dead in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway
Retired Army Officer Found Shot Dead in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

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Hyderabad: A retired Army officer was found shot dead within the limits of Hussainialam Police Station in Hyderabad, with police suspecting that he may have died by suicide. The deceased was identified as Alimuddin.

According to police officials, personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

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ACP Charminar said preliminary suspicions indicate that the retired officer may have shot himself. However, the exact circumstances of the incident are yet to be established.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination (PME) as part of the investigation. Police are gathering details to determine what led to the incident.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 13:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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