Retired Army Officer Found Shot Dead in Hyderabad, Police Probe Underway

Hyderabad: A retired Army officer was found shot dead within the limits of Hussainialam Police Station in Hyderabad, with police suspecting that he may have died by suicide. The deceased was identified as Alimuddin.

According to police officials, personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

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ACP Charminar said preliminary suspicions indicate that the retired officer may have shot himself. However, the exact circumstances of the incident are yet to be established.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination (PME) as part of the investigation. Police are gathering details to determine what led to the incident.