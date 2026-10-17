Hyderabad Old City Metro Project Awaits Key Clearances Before Construction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Old City Metro Rail project is moving towards the construction stage, with officials targeting the completion of pending statutory clearances and preparatory works within the next two to three months. The 7.5-km corridor between MGBS and Chandrayangutta is currently undergoing land acquisition and utility-shifting works, with construction tenders to be invited after the necessary formalities are completed.

Around 888 properties have been demolished as part of the land acquisition process, while compensation has been paid for more than 830 properties at approximately Rs. 82,000 per square yard. Acquisition and clearance formalities for the remaining 55 properties are yet to be completed.

Some cases require additional permissions because of the age of the buildings and the involvement of archaeological authorities, adding to the pending formalities before the corridor can move to the next stage.

Utility-shifting work is also progressing along the proposed alignment. The departments concerned are coordinating the relocation of electricity cables, water pipelines and other underground and overhead infrastructure to prepare the route for construction.

The project also requires Forest Department permission to remove trees obstructing the proposed alignment. Officials are pursuing the necessary approvals while exploring options to relocate and replant trees wherever feasible.

A Special Grade Deputy Collector has been assigned responsibility for supervising land acquisition, with the Revenue Department coordinating the process and addressing outstanding acquisition-related issues.

Authorities are aiming to complete the pending clearances and preparatory activities within two to three months. Once the required permissions are secured and preliminary works are completed, tenders will be invited for the construction contract, clearing the way for civil works to begin.

The proposed corridor is intended to improve metro connectivity to Hyderabad’s Old City and make travel more convenient for commuters. However, the start of major construction will depend on the completion of land acquisition, utility shifting, statutory approvals and the subsequent tendering process.

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