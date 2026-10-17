Hyderabad

Dasara Rush: Heavy Traffic Grips Hyderabad Roads as People Head to Hometowns

Hyderabad witnessed a surge in traffic as thousands of people began travelling to their hometowns ahead of the Dasara festival to celebrate the occasion with their families.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 12:42
Dasara Rush: Heavy Traffic Grips Hyderabad Roads as People Head to Hometowns
Dasara Rush: Heavy Traffic Grips Hyderabad Roads as People Head to Hometowns

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a surge in traffic as thousands of people began travelling to their hometowns ahead of the Dasara festival to celebrate the occasion with their families. With Dasara holidays commencing, residents were seen leaving the city in large numbers by TSRTC buses, private travel buses and personal vehicles, resulting in congestion on several major roads.

The festive rush led to increased traffic movement across key routes, causing delays for commuters. One of the worst-affected stretches was the road from Miyapur to Balanagar Y Junction, where heavy traffic congestion was reported. Vehicles moved slowly along the route, leaving motorists and passengers struggling to reach their destinations on time.

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The rush was attributed to the large number of people leaving Hyderabad at the same time to reach their native places for the festive celebrations. Public transport services, private buses and personal vehicles all contributed to the increased pressure on the city’s road network.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 October 2026 - 12:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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