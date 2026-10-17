Youths’ Car Racing Claims Woman’s Life in Mahabubnagar, Husband Critically Injured

Mahabubnagar: A 40-year-old woman died on the spot, while her husband sustained critical injuries in a road accident allegedly caused by youths racing two Mahindra Thar vehicles near UPS School in Amistapur village under Bhutpur Municipality in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district.

The deceased was identified as Shaahana Begum. She was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband, Shakeer, and their daughter, Ayara, after attending a relative’s wedding when the accident occurred.

According to the available information, the two Thar vehicles were allegedly racing when one of them hit the family’s motorcycle. The impact was severe, and Shaahana Begum died at the scene.

Her husband, Shakeer, suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his arms and legs. He was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Their young daughter, Ayara, who was sitting in her mother’s lap, escaped with minor injuries.

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Following the accident, one of the cars involved in the alleged race fled the scene. Local residents reportedly chased and caught the other vehicle.

Police reached the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident and the identity of those involved are awaited.

The incident has once again raised concerns over dangerous driving and reckless racing on public roads, which can put the lives of innocent road users at risk.