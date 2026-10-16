ACB Catches Vemulawada Rural Tahsildar in ₹8,000 Bribery Case in Telangana

Rajanna Sircilla: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Karimnagar Range, on October 15 caught Md. Abubakar, Tahsildar-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar of Vemulawada Rural in Rajanna Sircilla district, while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 through a private individual.

According to the ACB, the alleged bribe was sought in return for facilitating the registration of a gift deed involving agricultural land belonging to the complainant’s aunt, which was to be registered in the name of the complainant’s father.

The money was allegedly received through Sankasala Anil Kumar, a private individual working as a Bhu Bharathi operator. The ACB trapped the officials and the intermediary during the operation.

The bureau stated that the tainted amount of ₹8,000 was recovered from the possession of the second accused, identified as A-2. The case involves the alleged demand and acceptance of illegal gratification for providing an official favour related to land registration.

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Following the trap, both accused, identified as A-1 and A-2, were being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar for judicial remand, according to the bureau.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to acting against corruption in government offices and urged citizens to report demands for bribes by public servants.

People can contact the ACB through its toll-free helpline, 1064, to report corruption-related complaints.

The allegations against the accused will be subject to the legal process.