Rules on airline fares finalised, to be published in two weeks: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Friday that the rules to regulate airfares and additional charges imposed by airlines have been finalised and granted administrative approval, with the Centre assuring that they would be published within two weeks.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, R. Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh took note of the submission made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, and directed that the published rules be placed before it on the next date of hearing.

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on November 16.

The proceedings relate to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, challenging alleged “opaque, exploitative and algorithm-driven” pricing practices in the civil aviation sector and the reduction in complimentary check-in baggage allowance for passengers.

The Supreme Court has been examining concerns over unpredictable fluctuations in airfares, particularly sharp increases during festive seasons, holidays and other peak travel periods, as well as additional charges levied by airlines.

In an earlier hearing, the Justice Vikram Nath-led Bench had orally remarked that there had to be some “rationalisation” in airfares charged by private airlines and urged the Centre to provide relief to air passengers.

“Try to give some relief to people. On the same day, flights to the same destination — one airline charges Rs 8,000 while another charges Rs 18,000 in economy class. There has to be some rationalisation,” the apex court had observed.

The Centre had earlier informed the Supreme Court that rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, were being framed to address concerns relating to airline pricing and additional charges.

The Union government had assured the apex court that the issues raised in the PIL, including airfares, surge pricing and excess baggage charges, were being examined at the highest level.

The petition contends that sudden increases in ticket prices during emergencies, festivals, and peak travel periods cause hardship to passengers who need to travel for medical, educational or employment-related reasons.

It has also questioned the reduction in complimentary check-in baggage allowance from 25 kg to 15 kg, alleging that passengers are being subjected to additional charges for services that were previously included in their tickets. The plea has sought a comprehensive regulatory framework or the establishment of an independent aviation tariff regulator to oversee airfare structures, monitor compliance and address passenger grievances.